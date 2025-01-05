Football: English Championship Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 12:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:
Blackburn 0 Burnley 1
Hull 3 Leeds 3
Middlesbrough 1 Cardiff 1
Preston 1 Oxford 1
Sheffield Wednesday 2 Millwall 2
Swansea 1 West Brom 1
Watford 1 Sheffield United 2
Playing Sunday
Sunderland v Portsmouth (1500 GMT)
Monday
Queens Park Rangers v Luton (2000 GMT)
afp
