Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:

Blackburn 0 Burnley 1

Bristol City 1 Derby 0

Hull 3 Leeds 3

Middlesbrough 1 Cardiff 1

Norwich 2 Coventry 1

Preston 1 Oxford 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Millwall 2

Stoke 0 Plymouth 0

Swansea 1 West Brom 1

Watford 1 Sheffield United 2

Playing Sunday

Sunderland v Portsmouth (1500 GMT)

Monday

Queens Park Rangers v Luton (2000 GMT)

afp

Related Topics

Rangers Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds

Recent Stories

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

1 hour ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

2 hours ago
 Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

2 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

2 hours ago
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

2 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

2 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to facilitate small and mediu ..

Govt taking measures to facilitate small and medium scale businesses: Prime Mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World