Football: English Championship Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 10:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:

Bristol City 2 Blackburn 1

Cardiff 2 Derby 1

Coventry 2 Watford 1

Luton 0 Millwall 1

Norwich 5 Swansea 1

Preston 2 Middlesbrough 1

Queens Park Rangers 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Stoke 0 Oxford United 0

Sunderland 2 Plymouth 2

West Bromwich Albion 5 Portsmouth 1

Playing Monday

Burnley v Leeds (2000 GMT)

Played Friday

Sheffield United 0 Hull 3

