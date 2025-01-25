Football: English Championship Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:
Bristol City 2 Blackburn 1
Cardiff 2 Derby 1
Coventry 2 Watford 1
Luton 0 Millwall 1
Norwich 5 Swansea 1
Preston 2 Middlesbrough 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 Sheffield Wednesday 2
Stoke 0 Oxford United 0
Sunderland 2 Plymouth 2
West Bromwich Albion 5 Portsmouth 1
Playing Monday
Burnley v Leeds (2000 GMT)
Played Friday
Sheffield United 0 Hull 3
