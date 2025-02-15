Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:

Blackburn 2 Plymouth 0

Cardiff 1 Bristol City 1

Hull 1 Norwich 1

Luton 0 Sheffield United 1

Middlesbrough 0 Watford 1

Millwall 1 West Brom 1

Oxford United 0 Portsmouth 2

Preston 0 Burnley 0

Sheffield Wednesday 1 Coventry 2

Stoke 3 Swansea 1

Playing Monday

Leeds v Sunderland (2000 GMT)

Played Friday

Queens Park Rangers 4 Derby 0

Recent Stories

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

25 minutes ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

41 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

41 minutes ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

2 hours ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

4 hours ago
 Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sancti ..

Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..

5 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

5 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

6 hours ago

More Stories From World