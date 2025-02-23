Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Published February 23, 2025

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) English Championship results on Sunday:

Watford 2 Luton 0

Played Saturday

Coventry 2 Preston 1

Derby 0 Millwall 1

Norwich 4 Stoke 2

Plymouth 1 Cardiff 1

Portsmouth 2 QPR 1

Sunderland 0 Hull 1

Swansea 3 Blackburn 0

West Brom 2 Oxford 0

Played Friday

Bristol City 2 Middlesbrough 1

Burnley 4 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Playing Monday

Sheffield United v Leeds (2000)

