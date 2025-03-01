Football: English Championship Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 11:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:
Blackburn 1 Norwich 1
Leeds 1 West Brom 1
Luton 1 Portsmouth 0
Middlesbrough 1 Derby 0
Oxford 2 Coventry 3
QPR 1 Sheffield United 2
Stoke 0 Watford 0
Played Friday
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Sunderland 2
