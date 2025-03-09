Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 12:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:

Bristol City 1 Hull 1

Burnley 4 Luton 0

Coventry 3 Stoke 2

Derby 2 Blackburn 1

Plymouth 0 Sheffield Wednesday 3

Sheffield United 1 Preston 0

Sunderland 2 Cardiff 1

Swansea 1 Middlesbrough 0

Watford 1 Millwall 2

West Brom 1 QPR 0

Played Friday

Norwich City 1 (Sargent 5) Oxford United 1 (Harris 18)

Playing Sunday

Portsmouth v Leeds (1200 GMT)

