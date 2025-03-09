Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Championship results on Sunday:

Portsmouth 1 Leeds 0

Played Saturday

Bristol City 1 Hull 1

Burnley 4 Luton 0

Coventry 3 Stoke 2

Derby 2 Blackburn 1

Plymouth 0 Sheffield Wednesday 3

Sheffield United 1 Preston 0

Sunderland 2 Cardiff 1

Swansea 1 Middlesbrough 0

Watford 1 Millwall 2

West Brom 1 QPR 0

Played Friday

Norwich 1 Oxford 1

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

1 hour ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

3 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

5 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

5 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

6 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

6 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

7 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

8 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

8 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

9 hours ago

More Stories From World