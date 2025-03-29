Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:

Hull 0 Luton 1

Watford 0 Plymouth 0

Leeds 2 Swansea 2

Norwich 1 West Brom 0

Stoke 3 QPR 1

Sunderland 1 Millwall 0

Middlesbrough 2 Oxford 1

Cardiff 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Burnley 1 Bristol City 0

Portsmouth 1 Blackburn 0

Played Friday

Sheffield United 3 Coventry 1

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

7 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

7 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

7 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

7 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

8 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

8 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

8 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

8 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

9 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

9 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World