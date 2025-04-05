Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:

Bristol City 2 Watford 1

Coventry 1 Burnley 2

Luton 1 Leeds 1

Millwall 2 Portsmouth 1

Oxford 1 Sheffield United 0

Plymouth 2 Norwich 1

Preston 1 Stoke 1

QPR 0 Cardiff 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Hull 1

Swansea 1 Derby 0

West Brom 0 Sunderland 1

Played Friday

Blackburn 0 Middlesbrough 2

