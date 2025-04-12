Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 09:20 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) English Championship results on Friday:

Burnley 2 Norwich 1

Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Leeds v Preston, Plymouth v Sheffield United (both 1130), Cardiff v Stoke, Luton v Blackburn, Millwall v Middlesbrough, Portsmouth v Derby, QPR v Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford, Sunderland v Swansea, West Brom v Watford

Playing Monday

Hull v Coventry (1900 GMT)

afp

