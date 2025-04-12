Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) English Championship results on Friday:
Burnley 2 Norwich 1
Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Leeds v Preston, Plymouth v Sheffield United (both 1130), Cardiff v Stoke, Luton v Blackburn, Millwall v Middlesbrough, Portsmouth v Derby, QPR v Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford, Sunderland v Swansea, West Brom v Watford
Playing Monday
Hull v Coventry (1900 GMT)
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Challenge Cup results3 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated3 hours ago
-
Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix grid3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - collated3 hours ago
-
De Bruyne leads Man City comeback, Arsenal held by Brentford4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table4 hours ago