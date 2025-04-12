Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:

Cardiff 0 Stoke 1

Leeds 2 Preston 1

Luton 0 Blackburn 1

Millwall 1 Middlesbrough 0

Plymouth 2 Sheffield United 1

Portsmouth 2 Derby 2

QPR 1 Bristol City 1

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Oxford 1

Sunderland 0 Swansea 1

West Brom 2 Watford 1

Played Friday

Burnley 2 Norwich 1

Playing Monday

Hull v Coventry (1900 GMT)

More Stories From World