Football: English Championship Results

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) English Championship results on Friday:

Stoke 0 Sheffield United 2

Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated), Luton v Coventry (1130), QPR v Burnley (1130), Blackburn v Watford, Cardiff v West Brom, Hull v Derby, Middlesbrough v Norwich, Millwall v Swansea, Oxford v Sunderland, Preston v Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth

