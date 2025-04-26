Football: English Championship Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) English Championship results on Saturday:
Blackburn 2 Watford 1
Cardiff 0 West Brom 0
Hull 0 Derby 1
Luton 1 Coventry 0
Middlesbrough 0 Norwich 0
Millwall 1 Swansea 0
Oxford 2 Sunderland 0
Preston 1 Plymouth 2
QPR 0 Burnley 5
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Portsmouth 1
Played Friday
Stoke 0 Sheffield United 2
Playing Monday
Leeds v Bristol City (1900 GMT)
