Football: English Championship Results

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Football: English Championship results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) English Championship result on Monday

Leeds 4 Bristol City 0

Played Saturday

Blackburn 2 Watford 1

Cardiff 0 West Brom 0

Hull 0 Derby 1

Luton 1 Coventry 0

Middlesbrough 0 Norwich 0

Millwall 1 Swansea 0

Oxford 2 Sunderland 0

Preston 1 Plymouth 2

QPR 0 Burnley 5

Sheffield Wednesday 1 Portsmouth 1

Played Friday

Stoke 0 Sheffield United 2

