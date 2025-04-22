Football: English Championship Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 12:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) English Championship results on Monday:
Cardiff City 1 Oxford 1
Hull City 2 Preston North End 1
Leeds United 6 Stoke City 0
Luton Town 3 Bristol City 1
Millwall 3 Norwich City 1
Plymouth Argyle 3 Coventry City 1
Portsmouth 1 Watford 0
QPR 1 Swansea City 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2 Middlesbrough 1
Sunderland 0 Blackburn Rovers 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Derby County 3
Burnley 2 Sheffield United 1
Recent Stories
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
SSP gives polio drops to children at inaugural of campaign
NBF organizes literary event "Adabi Rabtay"
Coalition partner’s reservation over canals to be removed through consensus: R ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi urges inclusive dialogue on natio ..
Security forces killed 6 Khwarij terrorists including ring leader: ISPR
Police recover vehicles stolen from Karachi
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship results - collated3 minutes ago
-
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce58 minutes ago
-
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte58 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador celebrates Easter with Pakistani Christian community48 minutes ago
-
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pays tributes to Pope Francis as ‘a voice for pe ..4 hours ago
-
Ostapenko stuns Sabalenka to win Stuttgart title5 hours ago
-
Israel security chief accuses PM of demanding personal loyalty6 hours ago
-
Paramilitary shelling kills over 30 in besieged Sudan city: activists6 hours ago
-
Mehidy's five wickets help Bangladesh fight back in first Zimbabwe Test6 hours ago
-
Trump says 'Rest in Peace' after Pope Francis death7 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results7 hours ago
-
Iran's president praises Pope Francis Gaza stance7 hours ago