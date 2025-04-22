Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 12:40 AM

English Championship results - collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) English Championship results on Monday:

Cardiff City 1 Oxford 1

Hull City 2 Preston North End 1

Leeds United 6 Stoke City 0

Luton Town 3 Bristol City 1

Millwall 3 Norwich City 1

Plymouth Argyle 3 Coventry City 1

Portsmouth 1 Watford 0

QPR 1 Swansea City 2

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Middlesbrough 1

Sunderland 0 Blackburn Rovers 1

West Bromwich Albion 1 Derby County 3

Burnley 2 Sheffield United 1

