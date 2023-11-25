Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 16 13 0 3 29 10 39

Ipswich 16 12 3 1 36 21 39

----------------------------

Leeds 17 9 5 3 28 17 32

Southampton 16 9 3 4 27 26 30

Preston 16 8 4 4 23 24 28

Sunderland 16 8 2 6 27 17 26

-----------------------------

West Brom 16 7 5 4 26 17 26

Hull 16 7 5 4 22 19 26

Cardiff 16 7 3 6 25 19 24

Middlesbrough 16 7 3 6 23 23 24

Bristol City 16 6 4 6 16 16 22

Blackburn 16 7 1 8 24 26 22

Watford 16 5 6 5 23 18 21

Stoke 16 6 3 7 16 18 21

Millwall 16 5 5 6 19 19 20

Norwich 16 6 2 8 29 32 20

Swansea 16 5 4 7 22 21 19

Birmingham 16 5 4 7 19 22 19

Plymouth 16 4 4 8 27 27 16

Coventry 16 3 7 6 19 21 16

Huddersfield 16 3 6 7 14 28 15

------------------------------

Rotherham 17 2 6 9 16 33 12

QPR 16 2 4 10 11 27 10

Sheff Wed 16 1 3 12 7 27 6

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

2 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

11 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

11 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

12 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

12 hours ago
Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

12 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

12 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

12 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

12 hours ago
 IWMB website launching ceremony held

IWMB website launching ceremony held

12 hours ago
 Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construct ..

Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construction projects

12 hours ago

More Stories From World