Football: English Championship Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2023 | 11:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 16 13 0 3 29 10 39
Ipswich 16 12 3 1 36 21 39
----------------------------
Leeds 17 9 5 3 28 17 32
Southampton 16 9 3 4 27 26 30
Preston 16 8 4 4 23 24 28
Sunderland 16 8 2 6 27 17 26
-----------------------------
West Brom 16 7 5 4 26 17 26
Hull 16 7 5 4 22 19 26
Cardiff 16 7 3 6 25 19 24
Middlesbrough 16 7 3 6 23 23 24
Bristol City 16 6 4 6 16 16 22
Blackburn 16 7 1 8 24 26 22
Watford 16 5 6 5 23 18 21
Stoke 16 6 3 7 16 18 21
Millwall 16 5 5 6 19 19 20
Norwich 16 6 2 8 29 32 20
Swansea 16 5 4 7 22 21 19
Birmingham 16 5 4 7 19 22 19
Plymouth 16 4 4 8 27 27 16
Coventry 16 3 7 6 19 21 16
Huddersfield 16 3 6 7 14 28 15
------------------------------
Rotherham 17 2 6 9 16 33 12
QPR 16 2 4 10 11 27 10
Sheff Wed 16 1 3 12 7 27 6
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated