Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 11:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 18 14 1 3 32 11 43

Ipswich 18 13 3 2 39 24 42

-----------------------------

Leeds 18 10 5 3 31 18 35

Southampton 18 10 4 4 29 27 34

West Brom 18 9 5 4 29 17 32

Hull 18 8 6 4 28 22 30

------------------------------

Blackburn 18 9 1 8 31 28 28

Preston 19 8 4 7 24 32 28

Cardiff 18 8 3 7 27 21 27

Middlesbrough 18 8 3 7 29 26 27

Sunderland 18 8 2 8 28 21 26

Bristol City 18 7 4 7 19 19 25

Watford 18 6 6 6 26 22 24

Norwich 18 7 2 9 32 35 23

Coventry 18 5 7 6 23 21 22

Birmingham 18 6 4 8 23 27 22

Stoke 18 6 3 9 18 25 21

Swansea 18 5 5 8 25 26 20

Millwall 18 5 5 8 20 25 20

Plymouth 18 5 4 9 29 28 19

Huddersfield 18 4 7 7 17 30 19

------------------------------

QPR 19 4 4 11 17 30 16

Rotherham 18 2 6 10 17 37 12

Sheff Wed 18 1 4 13 9 30 7

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated

