Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 11:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 18 14 1 3 32 11 43
Ipswich 18 13 3 2 39 24 42
-----------------------------
Leeds 18 10 5 3 31 18 35
Southampton 18 10 4 4 29 27 34
West Brom 18 9 5 4 29 17 32
Hull 18 8 6 4 28 22 30
------------------------------
Blackburn 18 9 1 8 31 28 28
Preston 19 8 4 7 24 32 28
Cardiff 18 8 3 7 27 21 27
Middlesbrough 18 8 3 7 29 26 27
Sunderland 18 8 2 8 28 21 26
Bristol City 18 7 4 7 19 19 25
Watford 18 6 6 6 26 22 24
Norwich 18 7 2 9 32 35 23
Coventry 18 5 7 6 23 21 22
Birmingham 18 6 4 8 23 27 22
Stoke 18 6 3 9 18 25 21
Swansea 18 5 5 8 25 26 20
Millwall 18 5 5 8 20 25 20
Plymouth 18 5 4 9 29 28 19
Huddersfield 18 4 7 7 17 30 19
------------------------------
QPR 19 4 4 11 17 30 16
Rotherham 18 2 6 10 17 37 12
Sheff Wed 18 1 4 13 9 30 7
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated