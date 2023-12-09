Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 19 15 1 3 34 12 46

Ipswich 19 14 3 2 41 25 45

--------------------------

Leeds 19 11 5 3 34 20 38

Southampton 19 11 4 4 31 27 37

West Brom 19 9 5 5 30 19 32

Hull 19 8 6 5 29 24 30

----------------------

Blackburn 19 9 1 9 32 31 28

Preston 19 8 4 7 24 32 28

Sunderland 19 8 3 8 29 22 27

Watford 19 7 6 6 28 23 27

Cardiff 19 8 3 8 27 23 27

Middlesbrough 19 8 3 8 31 29 27

Norwich 19 8 2 9 34 36 26

Coventry 20 6 7 7 26 23 25

Bristol City 19 7 4 8 20 21 25

Birmingham 20 6 5 9 23 29 23

Plymouth 19 6 4 9 31 29 22

Swansea 19 5 6 8 26 27 21

Millwall 19 5 6 8 21 26 21

Stoke 19 6 3 10 19 27 21

Huddersfield 19 4 8 7 18 31 20

------------------------------

QPR 19 4 4 11 17 30 16

Rotherham 19 2 7 10 17 37 13

Sheff Wed 19 2 4 13 12 31 10

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

23 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

50 minutes ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

11 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

11 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

11 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

11 hours ago
DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

11 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

11 hours ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

11 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

11 hours ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

11 hours ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

11 hours ago

More Stories From World