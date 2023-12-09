Football: English Championship Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 19 15 1 3 34 12 46
Ipswich 19 14 3 2 41 25 45
--------------------------
Leeds 19 11 5 3 34 20 38
Southampton 19 11 4 4 31 27 37
West Brom 19 9 5 5 30 19 32
Hull 19 8 6 5 29 24 30
----------------------
Blackburn 19 9 1 9 32 31 28
Preston 19 8 4 7 24 32 28
Sunderland 19 8 3 8 29 22 27
Watford 19 7 6 6 28 23 27
Cardiff 19 8 3 8 27 23 27
Middlesbrough 19 8 3 8 31 29 27
Norwich 19 8 2 9 34 36 26
Coventry 20 6 7 7 26 23 25
Bristol City 19 7 4 8 20 21 25
Birmingham 20 6 5 9 23 29 23
Plymouth 19 6 4 9 31 29 22
Swansea 19 5 6 8 26 27 21
Millwall 19 5 6 8 21 26 21
Stoke 19 6 3 10 19 27 21
Huddersfield 19 4 8 7 18 31 20
------------------------------
QPR 19 4 4 11 17 30 16
Rotherham 19 2 7 10 17 37 13
Sheff Wed 19 2 4 13 12 31 10
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth place in play-offs, bottom three relegated