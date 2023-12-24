Football: English Championship table

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 23 19 1 3 47 16 58

Ipswich 23 16 4 3 47 32 52

----------------------------------------

Leeds 23 13 6 4 41 22 45

Southampton 23 13 6 4 38 29 45

West Brom 23 10 6 7 34 23 36

Hull 23 10 6 7 36 30 36

----------------------------------------

Watford 23 9 7 7 37 28 34

Norwich 23 10 4 9 41 39 34

Sunderland 23 10 3 10 32 27 33

Cardiff 23 10 3 10 30 28 33

Middlesbrough 23 10 3 10 35 34 33

Bristol City 23 9 5 9 26 26 32

Preston 23 9 5 9 29 40 32

Blackburn 23 10 1 12 35 40 31

Coventry 23 7 9 7 31 25 30

Swansea 23 7 7 9 32 32 28

Plymouth 23 7 6 10 37 38 27

Birmingham 23 7 6 10 29 35 27

Stoke 23 6 6 11 21 30 24

Millwall 23 5 8 10 24 31 23

Huddersfield 23 4 10 9 21 38 22

----------------------------------------

QPR 23 5 5 13 20 33 20

Sheff Wed 23 4 4 15 17 37 16

Rotherham 23 2 7 14 20 47 13

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

