Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 23 19 1 3 47 16 58
Ipswich 23 16 4 3 47 32 52
----------------------------------------
Leeds 23 13 6 4 41 22 45
Southampton 23 13 6 4 38 29 45
West Brom 23 10 6 7 34 23 36
Hull 23 10 6 7 36 30 36
----------------------------------------
Watford 23 9 7 7 37 28 34
Norwich 23 10 4 9 41 39 34
Sunderland 23 10 3 10 32 27 33
Cardiff 23 10 3 10 30 28 33
Middlesbrough 23 10 3 10 35 34 33
Bristol City 23 9 5 9 26 26 32
Preston 23 9 5 9 29 40 32
Blackburn 23 10 1 12 35 40 31
Coventry 23 7 9 7 31 25 30
Swansea 23 7 7 9 32 32 28
Plymouth 23 7 6 10 37 38 27
Birmingham 23 7 6 10 29 35 27
Stoke 23 6 6 11 21 30 24
Millwall 23 5 8 10 24 31 23
Huddersfield 23 4 10 9 21 38 22
----------------------------------------
QPR 23 5 5 13 20 33 20
Sheff Wed 23 4 4 15 17 37 16
Rotherham 23 2 7 14 20 47 13
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated