Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) English Championship table after Tuesday's 1715 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 23 19 1 3 47 16 58

Ipswich 23 16 4 3 47 32 52

----------------------------------------

Southampton 24 14 6 4 43 29 48

Leeds 24 13 6 5 42 24 45

West Brom 24 11 6 7 35 23 39

Sunderland 24 11 3 10 33 27 36

----------------------------------------

Hull 24 10 6 8 36 31 36

Bristol City 24 10 5 9 30 27 35

Preston 24 10 5 9 31 41 35

Watford 24 9 7 8 38 32 34

Cardiff 24 10 4 10 32 30 34

Norwich 24 10 4 10 41 40 34

Coventry 24 8 9 7 33 25 33

Middlesbrough 24 10 3 11 35 35 33

Blackburn 24 10 1 13 35 43 31

Plymouth 24 7 7 10 39 40 28

Swansea 24 7 7 10 32 37 28

Stoke 24 7 6 11 24 31 27

Birmingham 24 7 6 11 30 38 27

Millwall 24 6 8 10 26 31 26

Huddersfield 24 5 10 9 24 38 25

----------------------------------------

QPR 24 5 5 14 20 35 20

Sheff Wed 24 4 4 16 17 39 16

Rotherham 24 3 7 14 21 47 16

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Top

Recent Stories

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

2 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

2 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

2 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

2 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

2 hours ago
 Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Three drugs peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

2 hours ago
FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G- ..

FGEHA postpones auctions of commercial plots in G-13 & 14

2 hours ago
 Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO ..

Turkey parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

2 hours ago
 Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

Wood treble gives Nuno first win as Forest boss

2 hours ago
 Girl abducted in Wah

Girl abducted in Wah

2 hours ago
 Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Q ..

Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Mirpurkhas hosts successful Quaid-e-Azam wheelchair cricket ..

2 hours ago
 Government College University to remain closed on ..

Government College University to remain closed on Dec 27

2 hours ago

More Stories From World