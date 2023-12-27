Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 01:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) English Championship table after Tuesday's 1715 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 23 19 1 3 47 16 58
Ipswich 23 16 4 3 47 32 52
----------------------------------------
Southampton 24 14 6 4 43 29 48
Leeds 24 13 6 5 42 24 45
West Brom 24 11 6 7 35 23 39
Sunderland 24 11 3 10 33 27 36
----------------------------------------
Hull 24 10 6 8 36 31 36
Bristol City 24 10 5 9 30 27 35
Preston 24 10 5 9 31 41 35
Watford 24 9 7 8 38 32 34
Cardiff 24 10 4 10 32 30 34
Norwich 24 10 4 10 41 40 34
Coventry 24 8 9 7 33 25 33
Middlesbrough 24 10 3 11 35 35 33
Blackburn 24 10 1 13 35 43 31
Plymouth 24 7 7 10 39 40 28
Swansea 24 7 7 10 32 37 28
Stoke 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
Birmingham 24 7 6 11 30 38 27
Millwall 24 6 8 10 26 31 26
Huddersfield 24 5 10 9 24 38 25
----------------------------------------
QPR 24 5 5 14 20 35 20
Sheff Wed 24 4 4 16 17 39 16
Rotherham 24 3 7 14 21 47 16
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated