Football: English Championship Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 27 21 2 4 55 21 65
Southampton 28 17 7 4 53 32 58 ----------------------------------------------
Ipswich 27 17 7 3 50 34 58
Leeds 27 15 6 6 48 25 51
West Brom 28 13 6 9 40 27 45
Coventry 28 11 10 7 43 30 43 ----------------------------------------------
Hull 28 12 6 10 42 38 42
Norwich 28 12 5 11 46 43 41
Watford 28 10 10 8 45 38 40
Sunderland 28 12 4 12 37 31 40
Middlesbrough 28 12 4 12 42 41 40
Preston 27 11 5 11 33 44 38
Bristol City 28 10 7 11 31 31 37
Cardiff 28 11 4 13 35 39 37
Plymouth 28 8 9 11 47 47 33
Swansea 28 8 9 11 38 44 33
Blackburn 28 10 3 15 41 53 33
Millwall 28 8 8 12 29 36 32
Stoke 28 8 8 12 27 34 32
Birmingham 28 8 8 12 34 44 32
Huddersfield 28 5 12 11 28 46 27 ----------------------------------------------
QPR 28 6 6 16 24 39 24
Sheff Wed 28 6 4 18 22 46 22
Rotherham 28 3 10 15 25 52 19
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated
