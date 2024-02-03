Football: English Championship Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 29 22 3 4 59 23 69
Leeds 30 18 6 6 52 26 60
----------------------------
Ipswich 28 17 8 3 51 35 59
Southampton 28 17 7 4 53 32 58
West Brom 28 13 6 9 40 27 45
Coventry 29 11 11 7 45 32 44
------------------------------
Sunderland 29 13 4 12 40 32 43
Hull 28 12 6 10 42 38 42
Watford 29 10 11 8 45 38 41
Norwich 29 12 5 12 46 44 41
Middlesbrough 28 12 4 12 42 41 40
Preston 29 11 6 12 35 47 39
Bristol City 30 10 8 12 33 34 38
Cardiff 28 11 4 13 35 39 37
Plymouth 28 8 9 11 47 47 33
Millwall 29 8 9 12 30 37 33
Swansea 29 8 9 12 39 47 33
Blackburn 28 10 3 15 41 53 33
Stoke 29 8 8 13 28 37 32
Birmingham 28 8 8 12 34 44 32
Huddersfield 29 5 13 11 29 47 28
--------------------------------
QPR 29 6 7 16 25 40 25
Sheff Wed 29 6 5 18 22 46 23
Rotherham 28 3 10 15 25 52 19
Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated.
