Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 29 22 3 4 59 23 69

Leeds 30 18 6 6 52 26 60

----------------------------

Ipswich 28 17 8 3 51 35 59

Southampton 28 17 7 4 53 32 58

West Brom 28 13 6 9 40 27 45

Coventry 29 11 11 7 45 32 44

------------------------------

Sunderland 29 13 4 12 40 32 43

Hull 28 12 6 10 42 38 42

Watford 29 10 11 8 45 38 41

Norwich 29 12 5 12 46 44 41

Middlesbrough 28 12 4 12 42 41 40

Preston 29 11 6 12 35 47 39

Bristol City 30 10 8 12 33 34 38

Cardiff 28 11 4 13 35 39 37

Plymouth 28 8 9 11 47 47 33

Millwall 29 8 9 12 30 37 33

Swansea 29 8 9 12 39 47 33

Blackburn 28 10 3 15 41 53 33

Stoke 29 8 8 13 28 37 32

Birmingham 28 8 8 12 34 44 32

Huddersfield 29 5 13 11 29 47 28

--------------------------------

QPR 29 6 7 16 25 40 25

Sheff Wed 29 6 5 18 22 46 23

Rotherham 28 3 10 15 25 52 19

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated.

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Top

Recent Stories

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bush ..

Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over inva ..

Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed

12 hours ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..

12 hours ago
 Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of kil ..

Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist

12 hours ago
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area

12 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..

13 hours ago
 NCSW seminar demands women's political participati ..

NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections

13 hours ago
 Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark ..

Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..

13 hours ago
 Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'he ..

Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'

13 hours ago

More Stories From World