Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 38 25 7 6 70 28 82

Leicester 37 26 4 7 74 33 82

----------------------------

Ipswich 38 24 9 5 80 49 81

Southampton 36 22 7 7 73 47 73

West Brom 38 19 9 10 59 36 66

Norwich 38 18 7 13 69 54 61

---------------------------

Hull 37 16 10 11 53 46 58

Coventry 37 15 12 10 59 43 57

Preston 37 16 8 13 49 54 56

Middlesbrough 38 16 6 16 53 52 54

Cardiff 38 16 5 17 43 51 53

Sunderland 38 14 6 18 48 45 48

Watford 38 12 12 14 53 51 48

Bristol City 38 13 8 17 42 45 47

Swansea 38 12 10 16 48 58 46

Millwall 38 11 10 17 36 50 43

Blackburn 38 11 9 18 51 64 42

Plymouth 38 10 11 17 54 62 41

Stoke 38 11 8 19 35 53 41

QPR 38 10 10 18 36 50 40

Birmingham 38 10 9 19 42 59 39

------------------------------

Huddersfield 38 8 15 15 42 61 39

Sheff Wed 38 11 5 22 30 61 38

Rotherham 38 3 11 24 30 77 20

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

1 day ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

1 day ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From World