Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 44 30 4 10 86 39 94
Leeds 44 27 9 8 80 37 90
-----------------------------------
Ipswich 43 26 11 6 85 53 89
Southampton 44 25 9 10 85 61 84
West Brom 44 20 12 12 67 44 72
Norwich 44 21 9 14 77 61 72 -----------------------------------
Hull 44 19 12 13 65 56 69
Coventry 43 17 12 14 68 55 63
Middlesbrough 44 18 9 17 64 60 63
Preston 44 18 9 17 56 61 63
Cardiff 44 19 5 20 50 61 62
Bristol City 44 16 11 17 51 47 59
Sunderland 44 16 8 20 52 51 56
Swansea 44 15 11 18 57 62 56
Watford 44 12 17 15 59 58 53
Millwall 44 14 11 19 43 55 53
Stoke 44 13 11 20 44 60 50
QPR 44 13 11 20 41 57 50
Blackburn 44 13 10 21 58 74 49
Plymouth 44 12 12 20 58 69 48
Sheff Wed 44 13 8 23 39 68 47 -----------------------------------
Birmingham 44 12 10 22 48 64 46
Huddersfield 44 9 17 18 47 74 44
Rotherham 44 4 12 28 32 85 24 - relegated
