Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 44 30 4 10 86 39 94

Leeds 44 27 9 8 80 37 90

-----------------------------------

Ipswich 43 26 11 6 85 53 89

Southampton 44 25 9 10 85 61 84

West Brom 44 20 12 12 67 44 72

Norwich 44 21 9 14 77 61 72 -----------------------------------

Hull 44 19 12 13 65 56 69

Coventry 43 17 12 14 68 55 63

Middlesbrough 44 18 9 17 64 60 63

Preston 44 18 9 17 56 61 63

Cardiff 44 19 5 20 50 61 62

Bristol City 44 16 11 17 51 47 59

Sunderland 44 16 8 20 52 51 56

Swansea 44 15 11 18 57 62 56

Watford 44 12 17 15 59 58 53

Millwall 44 14 11 19 43 55 53

Stoke 44 13 11 20 44 60 50

QPR 44 13 11 20 41 57 50

Blackburn 44 13 10 21 58 74 49

Plymouth 44 12 12 20 58 69 48

Sheff Wed 44 13 8 23 39 68 47 -----------------------------------

Birmingham 44 12 10 22 48 64 46

Huddersfield 44 9 17 18 47 74 44

Rotherham 44 4 12 28 32 85 24 - relegated

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham

Recent Stories

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

2 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

2 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

3 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

3 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

3 hours ago
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

3 hours ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

3 hours ago
 Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

3 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

3 hours ago
 Sindh minister orders operation after attack on po ..

Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

3 hours ago
 TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World