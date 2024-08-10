Football: English Championship table

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Blackburn 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

West Brom 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Sheff Utd 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Sunderland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Oxford Utd 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Watford 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Middlesbrough 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Stoke 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Portsmouth 1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Leeds 1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Bristol City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Hull 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Luton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sheff Wed 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Millwall 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

Coventry 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Swansea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Derby 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

QPR 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Cardiff 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Norwich 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Preston 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

