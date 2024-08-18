Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 08:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Burnley 2 2 0 0 9 1 6
Sunderland 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
Watford 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
Blackburn 2 1 1 0 6 4 4
West Brom 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Bristol City 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
Swansea 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
Oxford Utd 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Sheff Wed 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Coventry 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Middlesbrough 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Derby 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Stoke 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
Sheff Utd 2 1 1 0 4 2 2
Portsmouth 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Leeds 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Hull 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
QPR 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
Norwich 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Luton 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Plymouth 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
Millwall 2 0 0 2 5 7 0
Preston 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Cardiff 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
Note: Sheff Utd deducted 2 points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022-23 season.
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From World
-
Government cronies co-opt beloved Hungary lakeside, locals warn5 minutes ago
-
UN slams soaring violence faced by aid workers, warns Israeli's Gaza war fueling deaths15 minutes ago
-
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus this week45 minutes ago
-
Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks55 minutes ago
-
Indian Muslims keep out of India Day Parade featuring controversial Ram Mandir float1 hour ago
-
Matsuyama survives wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship1 hour ago
-
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace2 hours ago
-
Pro-Russia 'news' sites spew incendiary US election falsehoods3 hours ago
-
Matsuyama survives wobble to clinch St. Jude Championship3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago
-
Rennes cruise to victory against Lyon in opening Ligue 1 clash3 hours ago
-
Apes to stay at home as Malaysia tweaks 'orangutan diplomacy'3 hours ago