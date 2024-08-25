Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
Watford 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
Blackburn 3 2 1 0 8 5 7
West Brom 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Burnley 3 2 0 1 9 2 6
Leeds 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
Bristol City 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
Swansea 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
Coventry 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Middlesbrough 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Sheff Utd 3 1 2 0 5 3 3
Oxford Utd 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
Portsmouth 3 0 3 0 5 5 3
Hull 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
Derby 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Sheff Wed 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Stoke 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
Preston 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
QPR 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
Norwich 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
Plymouth 3 0 2 1 2 6 2
Millwall 3 0 1 2 5 7 1
Luton 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Cardiff 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
Note: Sheff Utd deducted 2 points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022-23 season
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results2 minutes ago
-
Rodgers questions Celtic's transfer policy after sinking St Mirren32 minutes ago
-
Mad Max: Is Verstappen's dominance under threat?32 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results42 minutes ago
-
At least 15 civilians killed in northern Mali drone strikes: local sources42 minutes ago
-
Madueke nets treble as rampant Chelsea hit Wolves for six42 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix1 hour ago
-
Brilliant Norris stuns Verstappen to win Dutch Grand Prix1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Pilloried South African beauty queen gets second chance in Nigeria2 hours ago