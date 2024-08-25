Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 3 3 0 0 7 0 9

Watford 3 3 0 0 8 3 9

Blackburn 3 2 1 0 8 5 7

West Brom 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

Burnley 3 2 0 1 9 2 6

Leeds 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

Bristol City 3 1 2 0 6 5 5

Swansea 3 1 1 1 4 2 4

Coventry 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

Middlesbrough 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

Sheff Utd 3 1 2 0 5 3 3

Oxford Utd 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Portsmouth 3 0 3 0 5 5 3

Hull 3 0 3 0 2 2 3

Derby 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

Sheff Wed 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

Stoke 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

Preston 3 1 0 2 1 5 3

QPR 3 0 2 1 4 6 2

Norwich 3 0 2 1 3 5 2

Plymouth 3 0 2 1 2 6 2

Millwall 3 0 1 2 5 7 1

Luton 3 0 1 2 1 5 1

Cardiff 3 0 1 2 1 8 1

Note: Sheff Utd deducted 2 points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022-23 season

afp

Related Topics

Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

13 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World