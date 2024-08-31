Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 3 3 0 0 7 0 9

Watford 3 3 0 0 8 3 9

Blackburn 3 2 1 0 8 5 7

West Brom 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

Burnley 3 2 0 1 9 2 6

Leeds 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

Bristol City 3 1 2 0 6 5 5

QPR 4 1 2 1 6 7 5

Swansea 3 1 1 1 4 2 4

Coventry 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

Middlesbrough 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

Sheff Utd 3 1 2 0 5 3 3

Oxford Utd 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Portsmouth 3 0 3 0 5 5 3

Hull 3 0 3 0 2 2 3

Derby 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

Sheff Wed 3 1 0 2 4 6 3

Stoke 3 1 0 2 2 5 3

Preston 3 1 0 2 1 5 3

Norwich 3 0 2 1 3 5 2

Plymouth 3 0 2 1 2 6 2

Millwall 3 0 1 2 5 7 1

Luton 4 0 1 3 2 7 1

Cardiff 3 0 1 2 1 8 1

Note: Sheff Utd deducted 2 points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022-23 season

More Stories From World