Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 09:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
Watford 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
Blackburn 3 2 1 0 8 5 7
West Brom 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Burnley 3 2 0 1 9 2 6
Leeds 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
Bristol City 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
QPR 4 1 2 1 6 7 5
Swansea 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
Coventry 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Middlesbrough 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Sheff Utd 3 1 2 0 5 3 3
Oxford Utd 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
Portsmouth 3 0 3 0 5 5 3
Hull 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
Derby 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Sheff Wed 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Stoke 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
Preston 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
Norwich 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
Plymouth 3 0 2 1 2 6 2
Millwall 3 0 1 2 5 7 1
Luton 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
Cardiff 3 0 1 2 1 8 1
Note: Sheff Utd deducted 2 points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022-23 season
