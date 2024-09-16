Football: English Championship Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 01:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
West Brom 5 4 1 0 9 2 13
Sunderland 5 4 0 1 12 4 12
Blackburn 5 3 2 0 12 6 11
Burnley 5 3 1 1 11 3 10
Watford 5 3 1 1 9 5 10
Sheff Utd 5 3 2 0 8 3 9
Oxford 5 3 0 2 9 6 9
Derby 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
Leeds 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
Middlesbrough 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
Swansea 5 2 1 2 5 3 7
QPR 5 1 3 1 7 8 6
Stoke 5 2 0 3 3 6 6
Coventry 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
Norwich 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
Plymouth 5 1 2 2 5 9 5
Bristol City 5 1 2 2 6 11 5
Millwall 5 1 1 3 8 8 4
Luton Town 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
Sheff Wed 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
Preston 5 1 1 3 3 9 4
Hull 5 0 3 2 2 6 3
Portsmouth 5 0 3 2 6 11 3
Cardiff 5 0 1 4 1 11 1
Note: Sheff Utd deducted 2 points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022-23 season
Recent Stories
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 minutes ago
-
Ten-man Werder Bremen win at Mainz2 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result13 minutes ago
-
Yamal bags brace as Barca take Girona revenge1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 hours ago
-
Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt2 hours ago
-
Salt proud of England as rain ensures Australia T20 series ends all square2 hours ago