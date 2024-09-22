Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

West Brom 6 5 1 0 10 2 16

Sunderland 6 5 0 1 13 4 15

Burnley 6 4 1 1 13 4 13

Sheff Utd 6 4 2 0 9 3 12

Blackburn 5 3 2 0 12 6 11

Leeds 6 3 2 1 9 4 11

Swansea 6 3 1 2 7 4 10

Watford 6 3 1 2 10 9 10

Oxford Utd 6 3 0 3 10 8 9

Derby 6 3 0 3 8 7 9

Norwich 6 2 2 2 8 7 8

Middlesbrough 6 2 2 2 6 5 8

Bristol City 6 2 2 2 8 12 8

QPR 6 1 4 1 8 9 7

Luton 6 2 1 3 5 8 7

Hull 6 1 3 2 5 7 6

Stoke 6 2 0 4 4 9 6

Millwall 6 1 2 3 9 9 5

Coventry 6 1 2 3 6 8 5

Plymouth 6 1 2 3 5 10 5

Sheff Wed 6 1 1 4 6 12 4

------------------------

Preston 5 1 1 3 3 9 4

Portsmouth 6 0 3 3 7 13 3

Cardiff 6 0 1 5 1 13 1

Note: Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022-23 season.