Football: English Championship Table
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 12:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
West Brom 6 5 1 0 10 2 16
Sunderland 6 5 0 1 13 4 15
Burnley 6 4 1 1 13 4 13
Sheff Utd 6 4 2 0 9 3 12
Blackburn 5 3 2 0 12 6 11
Leeds 6 3 2 1 9 4 11
Swansea 6 3 1 2 7 4 10
Watford 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
Oxford Utd 6 3 0 3 10 8 9
Derby 6 3 0 3 8 7 9
Norwich 6 2 2 2 8 7 8
Middlesbrough 6 2 2 2 6 5 8
Bristol City 6 2 2 2 8 12 8
QPR 6 1 4 1 8 9 7
Luton 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
Hull 6 1 3 2 5 7 6
Stoke 6 2 0 4 4 9 6
Millwall 6 1 2 3 9 9 5
Coventry 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
Plymouth 6 1 2 3 5 10 5
Sheff Wed 6 1 1 4 6 12 4
------------------------
Preston 5 1 1 3 3 9 4
Portsmouth 6 0 3 3 7 13 3
Cardiff 6 0 1 5 1 13 1
Note: Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022-23 season.
