Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 9 6 1 2 18 8 19

Burnley 8 5 2 1 14 4 17

------------------------------

Leeds 9 4 4 1 15 7 16

Sheff Utd 8 5 3 0 10 3 16

West Brom 8 5 1 2 12 6 16

Blackburn 8 4 3 1 14 9 15

------------------------------

Middlesbrough 8 4 2 2 9 5 14

Watford 8 4 1 3 12 13 13

Hull 8 3 3 2 12 9 12

Norwich 8 3 3 2 12 10 12

Oxford 8 3 2 3 12 10 11

Swansea 8 3 2 3 8 6 11

Bristol City 8 2 4 2 9 13 10

Derby 8 3 0 5 10 12 9

Stoke 8 3 0 5 10 12 9

Millwall 8 2 2 4 12 11 8

Coventry 8 2 2 4 9 11 8

Plymouth 8 2 2 4 8 12 8

Sheff Wed 8 2 2 4 9 14 8

Luton 8 2 2 4 8 13 8

Preston 8 2 2 4 7 12 8

------------------------------

QPR 8 1 4 3 9 14 7

Portsmouth 8 0 4 4 8 19 4

Cardiff 8 1 1 6 3 17 4

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.