Football: English Championship Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 9 6 1 2 18 8 19
Burnley 8 5 2 1 14 4 17
------------------------------
Leeds 9 4 4 1 15 7 16
Sheff Utd 8 5 3 0 10 3 16
West Brom 8 5 1 2 12 6 16
Blackburn 8 4 3 1 14 9 15
------------------------------
Middlesbrough 8 4 2 2 9 5 14
Watford 8 4 1 3 12 13 13
Hull 8 3 3 2 12 9 12
Norwich 8 3 3 2 12 10 12
Oxford 8 3 2 3 12 10 11
Swansea 8 3 2 3 8 6 11
Bristol City 8 2 4 2 9 13 10
Derby 8 3 0 5 10 12 9
Stoke 8 3 0 5 10 12 9
Millwall 8 2 2 4 12 11 8
Coventry 8 2 2 4 9 11 8
Plymouth 8 2 2 4 8 12 8
Sheff Wed 8 2 2 4 9 14 8
Luton 8 2 2 4 8 13 8
Preston 8 2 2 4 7 12 8
------------------------------
QPR 8 1 4 3 9 14 7
Portsmouth 8 0 4 4 8 19 4
Cardiff 8 1 1 6 3 17 4
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
