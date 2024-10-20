Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 10 7 1 2 19 8 22

Burnley 10 6 3 1 16 4 21 ------------------------

Leeds 10 5 4 1 17 7 19

Sheff Utd 10 6 3 1 12 5 19

West Brom 10 5 3 2 13 7 18

Blackburn 10 5 3 2 16 11 18 ---------------------------

Norwich 10 4 4 2 17 11 16

Watford 10 5 1 4 14 17 16

Middlesbrough 10 4 2 4 10 9 14

Bristol City 10 3 5 2 12 14 14

Oxford Utd 10 3 4 3 14 12 13

Derby 10 4 1 5 13 13 13

Swansea 10 3 3 4 8 7 12

Hull 10 3 3 4 12 14 12

Preston 10 3 3 4 8 12 12

Stoke 10 3 2 5 11 13 11

Luton 10 3 2 5 11 15 11

Sheff Wed 10 3 2 5 11 17 11

Plymouth 10 3 2 5 10 18 11

Millwall 10 2 4 4 13 12 10

Coventry 10 2 2 6 10 14 8

-------------------------

Cardiff 10 2 2 6 9 18 8

Portsmouth 10 1 5 4 11 21 8

QPR 10 1 4 5 10 18 7

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp

