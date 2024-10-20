Football: English Championship Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 10 7 1 2 19 8 22
Burnley 10 6 3 1 16 4 21 ------------------------
Leeds 10 5 4 1 17 7 19
Sheff Utd 10 6 3 1 12 5 19
West Brom 10 5 3 2 13 7 18
Blackburn 10 5 3 2 16 11 18 ---------------------------
Norwich 10 4 4 2 17 11 16
Watford 10 5 1 4 14 17 16
Middlesbrough 10 4 2 4 10 9 14
Bristol City 10 3 5 2 12 14 14
Oxford Utd 10 3 4 3 14 12 13
Derby 10 4 1 5 13 13 13
Swansea 10 3 3 4 8 7 12
Hull 10 3 3 4 12 14 12
Preston 10 3 3 4 8 12 12
Stoke 10 3 2 5 11 13 11
Luton 10 3 2 5 11 15 11
Sheff Wed 10 3 2 5 11 17 11
Plymouth 10 3 2 5 10 18 11
Millwall 10 2 4 4 13 12 10
Coventry 10 2 2 6 10 14 8
-------------------------
Cardiff 10 2 2 6 9 18 8
Portsmouth 10 1 5 4 11 21 8
QPR 10 1 4 5 10 18 7
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
