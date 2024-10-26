Football: English Championship Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 11 8 1 2 21 9 25
Burnley 11 6 4 1 17 5 22
-----------------------------------
Leeds 11 6 4 1 19 8 22
West Brom 11 5 4 2 13 7 19
Sheff Utd 11 6 3 2 12 6 19
Blackburn 11 5 4 2 16 11 19
-----------------------------------
Norwich 11 4 5 2 19 13 17
Middlesbrough 11 5 2 4 11 9 17
Watford 11 5 1 5 15 19 16
Bristol City 11 3 6 2 14 16 15
Sheff Wed 12 4 3 5 13 18 15
Oxford United 11 3 5 3 15 13 14
Derby 11 4 2 5 14 14 14
Millwall 11 3 4 4 14 12 13
Swansea 11 3 4 4 8 7 13
Hull 11 3 4 4 13 15 13
Preston 11 3 4 4 10 14 13
Stoke 11 3 3 5 13 15 12
Luton 11 3 2 6 12 17 11
Cardiff 11 3 2 6 11 18 11
Plymouth 11 3 2 6 10 19 11
-----------------------------------
Coventry 11 2 3 6 11 15 9
QPR 11 1 5 5 11 19 8
Portsmouth 12 1 5 6 12 25 8
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
