Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 10:20 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 11 8 1 2 21 9 25

Burnley 11 6 4 1 17 5 22

-----------------------------------

Leeds 11 6 4 1 19 8 22

West Brom 11 5 4 2 13 7 19

Sheff Utd 11 6 3 2 12 6 19

Blackburn 11 5 4 2 16 11 19

-----------------------------------

Norwich 11 4 5 2 19 13 17

Middlesbrough 11 5 2 4 11 9 17

Watford 11 5 1 5 15 19 16

Bristol City 11 3 6 2 14 16 15

Sheff Wed 12 4 3 5 13 18 15

Oxford United 11 3 5 3 15 13 14

Derby 11 4 2 5 14 14 14

Millwall 11 3 4 4 14 12 13

Swansea 11 3 4 4 8 7 13

Hull 11 3 4 4 13 15 13

Preston 11 3 4 4 10 14 13

Stoke 11 3 3 5 13 15 12

Luton 11 3 2 6 12 17 11

Cardiff 11 3 2 6 11 18 11

Plymouth 11 3 2 6 10 19 11

-----------------------------------

Coventry 11 2 3 6 11 15 9

QPR 11 1 5 5 11 19 8

Portsmouth 12 1 5 6 12 25 8

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

