Football: English Championship Table
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 10:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 12 9 1 2 23 9 28
Burnley 12 6 5 1 17 5 23
---------------------------------
Leeds 12 6 5 1 19 8 23
Sheff Utd 12 7 3 2 14 6 22
West Brom 12 5 5 2 13 7 20
Blackburn 12 5 4 3 16 12 19 ---------------------------------
Watford 12 6 1 5 16 19 19
Norwich 11 4 5 2 19 13 17
Middlesbrough 11 5 2 4 11 9 17
Millwall 12 4 4 4 15 12 16
Bristol City 12 3 7 2 14 16 16
Derby 12 4 3 5 15 15 15
Sheff Wed 12 4 3 5 13 18 15
Oxford Utd 12 3 5 4 15 15 14
Hull 12 3 5 4 14 16 14
Preston 12 3 5 4 13 17 14
Swansea 12 3 4 5 8 8 13
Coventry 12 3 3 6 14 17 12
Stoke 12 3 3 6 13 17 12
Cardiff 12 3 3 6 11 18 12
Plymouth 12 3 3 6 13 22 12
---------------------------------
Luton 12 3 2 7 14 20 11
QPR 12 1 6 5 11 19 9
Portsmouth 12 1 5 6 12 25 8
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
