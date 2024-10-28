Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 12:20 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 12 9 1 2 23 9 28

Burnley 12 6 5 1 17 5 23

---------------------------------

Leeds 12 6 5 1 19 8 23

Sheff Utd 12 7 3 2 14 6 22

West Brom 12 5 5 2 13 7 20

Blackburn 12 5 4 3 16 12 19 ---------------------------------

Watford 12 6 1 5 16 19 19

Norwich 12 4 6 2 22 16 18

Middlesbrough 12 5 3 4 14 12 18

Millwall 12 4 4 4 15 12 16

Bristol City 12 3 7 2 14 16 16

Derby 12 4 3 5 15 15 15

Sheff Wed 12 4 3 5 13 18 15

Oxford Utd 12 3 5 4 15 15 14

Hull 12 3 5 4 14 16 14

Preston 12 3 5 4 13 17 14

Swansea 12 3 4 5 8 8 13

Coventry 12 3 3 6 14 17 12

Stoke 12 3 3 6 13 17 12

Cardiff 12 3 3 6 11 18 12

Plymouth 12 3 3 6 13 22 12

---------------------------------

Luton 12 3 2 7 14 20 11

QPR 12 1 6 5 11 19 9

Portsmouth 12 1 5 6 12 25 8

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

