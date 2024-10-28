Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 12:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 12 9 1 2 23 9 28
Burnley 12 6 5 1 17 5 23
---------------------------------
Leeds 12 6 5 1 19 8 23
Sheff Utd 12 7 3 2 14 6 22
West Brom 12 5 5 2 13 7 20
Blackburn 12 5 4 3 16 12 19 ---------------------------------
Watford 12 6 1 5 16 19 19
Norwich 12 4 6 2 22 16 18
Middlesbrough 12 5 3 4 14 12 18
Millwall 12 4 4 4 15 12 16
Bristol City 12 3 7 2 14 16 16
Derby 12 4 3 5 15 15 15
Sheff Wed 12 4 3 5 13 18 15
Oxford Utd 12 3 5 4 15 15 14
Hull 12 3 5 4 14 16 14
Preston 12 3 5 4 13 17 14
Swansea 12 3 4 5 8 8 13
Coventry 12 3 3 6 14 17 12
Stoke 12 3 3 6 13 17 12
Cardiff 12 3 3 6 11 18 12
Plymouth 12 3 3 6 13 22 12
---------------------------------
Luton 12 3 2 7 14 20 11
QPR 12 1 6 5 11 19 9
Portsmouth 12 1 5 6 12 25 8
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
EU chief calls for swift probe into Georgia vote 'irregularities'6 minutes ago
-
Bayern thump Bochum to retake Bundesliga top spot16 minutes ago
-
Ex-president of Bolivia blames government as shots fired at him26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result26 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results36 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table36 minutes ago
-
Bayern thump Bochum to retake top spot36 minutes ago
-
Iran president says not seeking war with Israel, vows response to strikes46 minutes ago
-
Left seeks to unseat conservative in Uruguay president vote1 hour ago
-
Pakistan stands with Kashmiri people in their 'just' struggle for freedom: Munir Akram2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results3 hours ago
-
UN chief ‘shocked’ at 'harrowing' death and destruction in besieged north Gaza3 hours ago