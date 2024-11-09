Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 10:31 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 15 9 4 2 25 11 31

Leeds 15 8 5 2 24 9 29

----------------------------

Sheff Utd 14 9 3 2 18 7 28

Watford 15 8 1 6 23 22 25

Burnley 14 6 6 2 17 6 24

Middlesbrough 15 7 3 5 23 17 24

-------------------------------

Millwall 15 6 5 4 18 13 23

West Brom 14 5 7 2 14 8 22

Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22

Bristol City 15 5 7 3 20 19 22

Swansea 14 5 4 5 11 9 19

Derby 15 5 4 6 19 19 19

Stoke 15 5 4 6 18 19 19

Norwich 15 4 6 5 23 22 18

Sheff Wed 14 5 3 6 17 24 18

Oxford Utd 15 4 5 6 17 18 17

Coventry 15 4 4 7 20 21 16

Plymouth 15 4 4 7 15 26 16

Hull 14 3 6 5 15 18 15

Preston 15 3 6 6 15 23 15

Luton 15 4 3 8 17 26 15

----------------------------

Cardiff 15 4 3 8 14 23 15

Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

QPR 15 1 7 7 12 25 10

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp

Related Topics

Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds Top

Recent Stories

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

2 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

6 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

8 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

9 hours ago
Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

9 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

11 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

14 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago

More Stories From World