Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 15 9 4 2 25 11 31

Leeds 15 8 5 2 24 9 29

----------------------------

Sheff Utd 14 9 3 2 18 7 28

Watford 15 8 1 6 23 22 25

Burnley 14 6 6 2 17 6 24

Middlesbrough 15 7 3 5 23 17 24

-------------------------------

Millwall 15 6 5 4 18 13 23

West Brom 14 5 7 2 14 8 22

Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22

Bristol City 15 5 7 3 20 19 22

Swansea 14 5 4 5 11 9 19

Derby 15 5 4 6 19 19 19

Stoke 15 5 4 6 18 19 19

Norwich 15 4 6 5 23 22 18

Sheff Wed 14 5 3 6 17 24 18

Oxford Utd 15 4 5 6 17 18 17

Coventry 15 4 4 7 20 21 16

Plymouth 15 4 4 7 15 26 16

Hull 14 3 6 5 15 18 15

Preston 15 3 6 6 15 23 15

Luton 15 4 3 8 17 26 15

----------------------------

Cardiff 15 4 3 8 14 23 15

Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

QPR 15 1 7 7 12 25 10

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp