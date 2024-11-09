Football: English Championship Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 10:31 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 15 9 4 2 25 11 31
Leeds 15 8 5 2 24 9 29
----------------------------
Sheff Utd 14 9 3 2 18 7 28
Watford 15 8 1 6 23 22 25
Burnley 14 6 6 2 17 6 24
Middlesbrough 15 7 3 5 23 17 24
-------------------------------
Millwall 15 6 5 4 18 13 23
West Brom 14 5 7 2 14 8 22
Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22
Bristol City 15 5 7 3 20 19 22
Swansea 14 5 4 5 11 9 19
Derby 15 5 4 6 19 19 19
Stoke 15 5 4 6 18 19 19
Norwich 15 4 6 5 23 22 18
Sheff Wed 14 5 3 6 17 24 18
Oxford Utd 15 4 5 6 17 18 17
Coventry 15 4 4 7 20 21 16
Plymouth 15 4 4 7 15 26 16
Hull 14 3 6 5 15 18 15
Preston 15 3 6 6 15 23 15
Luton 15 4 3 8 17 26 15
----------------------------
Cardiff 15 4 3 8 14 23 15
Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12
QPR 15 1 7 7 12 25 10
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
afp
Recent Stories
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
More Stories From World
-
Biden, Trump to meet at White House on Wednesday14 seconds ago
-
Football: English Premier League results21 seconds ago
-
Football: English Championship results36 seconds ago
-
Football: English Premier League results42 seconds ago
-
Football: English Premier League table47 seconds ago
-
Wolves end wait for Premier League win, Man City aim to snap losing streak57 seconds ago
-
Musiala stars as Bayern go six clear, Dortmund lose again1 minute ago
-
UN chief slams deadly terrorist attack in Quetta, calls for bringing perpetrators to justice1 minute ago
-
Germany marks 1989 Berlin Wall fall with 'Preserve Freedom' party1 minute ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results41 minutes ago
-
Israeli raids on Syria kill 4 militants: war monitor42 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table42 minutes ago