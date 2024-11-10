Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 15 9 4 2 25 11 31

Sheff Utd 15 10 3 2 19 7 31 ----------------------------------------------

Leeds 15 8 5 2 24 9 29

Burnley 15 7 6 2 18 6 27

West Brom 15 6 7 2 16 9 25

Watford 15 8 1 6 23 22 25 ----------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 15 7 3 5 23 17 24

Millwall 15 6 5 4 18 13 23

Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22

Bristol City 15 5 7 3 20 19 22

Swansea 15 5 4 6 11 10 19

Derby 15 5 4 6 19 19 19

Stoke 15 5 4 6 18 19 19

Norwich 15 4 6 5 23 22 18

Sheff Wed 15 5 3 7 17 25 18

Oxford Utd 15 4 5 6 17 18 17

Coventry 15 4 4 7 20 21 16

Plymouth 15 4 4 7 15 26 16

Hull 15 3 6 6 16 20 15

Preston 15 3 6 6 15 23 15

Luton 15 4 3 8 17 26 15 ----------------------------------------------

Cardiff 15 4 3 8 14 23 15

Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

QPR 15 1 7 7 12 25 10

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp

Related Topics

Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

14 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

1 day ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

1 day ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

1 day ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From World