Football: English Championship Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 15 9 4 2 25 11 31
Sheff Utd 15 10 3 2 19 7 31 ----------------------------------------------
Leeds 15 8 5 2 24 9 29
Burnley 15 7 6 2 18 6 27
West Brom 15 6 7 2 16 9 25
Watford 15 8 1 6 23 22 25 ----------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 15 7 3 5 23 17 24
Millwall 15 6 5 4 18 13 23
Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22
Bristol City 15 5 7 3 20 19 22
Swansea 15 5 4 6 11 10 19
Derby 15 5 4 6 19 19 19
Stoke 15 5 4 6 18 19 19
Norwich 15 4 6 5 23 22 18
Sheff Wed 15 5 3 7 17 25 18
Oxford Utd 15 4 5 6 17 18 17
Coventry 15 4 4 7 20 21 16
Plymouth 15 4 4 7 15 26 16
Hull 15 3 6 6 16 20 15
Preston 15 3 6 6 15 23 15
Luton 15 4 3 8 17 26 15 ----------------------------------------------
Cardiff 15 4 3 8 14 23 15
Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12
QPR 15 1 7 7 12 25 10
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
afp
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister chairs preparatory meeting for Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in R ..22 seconds ago
-
Van Nistelrooy thankful for 'special' period as Man Utd boss31 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table37 seconds ago
-
Football: English Championship results43 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update48 seconds ago
-
Muntz shines as Fiji condemn Wales to record-equalling defeat11 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table31 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results31 minutes ago
-
Deadly strikes on Gaza, Lebanon as Israel faces aid deadline41 minutes ago
-
Saudi army chief in Iran on rare visit: state media50 minutes ago
-
Medvedev rages in opening ATP Finals defeat to Fritz51 minutes ago
-
Man Utd win to end Van Nistelrooy's interim spell, Ipswich shock Spurs51 minutes ago