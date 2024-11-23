Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 09:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 15 9 4 2 25 11 31
Sheff Utd 15 10 3 2 19 7 31 ---------------------------------
Leeds 15 8 5 2 24 9 29
Burnley 15 7 6 2 18 6 27
Watford 16 8 2 6 25 24 26
West Brom 15 6 7 2 16 9 25
---------------------------------
Middlesbrough 15 7 3 5 23 17 24
Millwall 15 6 5 4 18 13 23
Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22
Bristol City 15 5 7 3 20 19 22
Swansea 15 5 4 6 11 10 19
Derby 15 5 4 6 19 19 19
Stoke 15 5 4 6 18 19 19
Norwich 15 4 6 5 23 22 18
Sheff Wed 15 5 3 7 17 25 18
Oxford Utd 15 4 5 6 17 18 17
Plymouth 16 4 5 7 17 28 17
Coventry 15 4 4 7 20 21 16
Hull 15 3 6 6 16 20 15
Preston 15 3 6 6 15 23 15
Luton 15 4 3 8 17 26 15 ---------------------------------
Cardiff 15 4 3 8 14 23 15
Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12
QPR 15 1 7 7 12 25 10
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
PTI’s solo agenda is to create unrest. Prime Minister's Advisor on Political A ..
Consultation held to strengthen implementation of Anti-Rape Act
Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
More Stories From World
-
Kane hat-trick sends Bayern eight points clear44 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table56 seconds ago
-
Louis, Athanaze agony as Windies build Test edge over Bangladesh11 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results11 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results11 minutes ago
-
'Unique' Netherlands beat Germany to reach first Davis Cup final31 minutes ago
-
Budget, debt: Trump's Treasury chief faces urgent challenges31 minutes ago
-
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion7 hours ago
-
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table7 hours ago
-
Putin vows more tests of nuke-capable missile fired at Ukraine8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results8 hours ago