Football: English Championship table

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sunderland 15 9 4 2 25 11 31

Sheff Utd 15 10 3 2 19 7 31 ---------------------------------

Leeds 15 8 5 2 24 9 29

Burnley 15 7 6 2 18 6 27

Watford 16 8 2 6 25 24 26

West Brom 15 6 7 2 16 9 25

---------------------------------

Middlesbrough 15 7 3 5 23 17 24

Millwall 15 6 5 4 18 13 23

Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22

Bristol City 15 5 7 3 20 19 22

Swansea 15 5 4 6 11 10 19

Derby 15 5 4 6 19 19 19

Stoke 15 5 4 6 18 19 19

Norwich 15 4 6 5 23 22 18

Sheff Wed 15 5 3 7 17 25 18

Oxford Utd 15 4 5 6 17 18 17

Plymouth 16 4 5 7 17 28 17

Coventry 15 4 4 7 20 21 16

Hull 15 3 6 6 16 20 15

Preston 15 3 6 6 15 23 15

Luton 15 4 3 8 17 26 15 ---------------------------------

Cardiff 15 4 3 8 14 23 15

Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

QPR 15 1 7 7 12 25 10

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

