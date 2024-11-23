Football: English Championship Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sunderland 15 9 4 2 25 11 31
Sheff Utd 15 10 3 2 19 7 31 ---------------------------------
Leeds 15 8 5 2 24 9 29
Burnley 15 7 6 2 18 6 27
Watford 16 8 2 6 25 24 26
West Brom 15 6 7 2 16 9 25
---------------------------------
Middlesbrough 15 7 3 5 23 17 24
Millwall 15 6 5 4 18 13 23
Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22
Bristol City 15 5 7 3 20 19 22
Swansea 15 5 4 6 11 10 19
Derby 15 5 4 6 19 19 19
Stoke 15 5 4 6 18 19 19
Norwich 15 4 6 5 23 22 18
Sheff Wed 15 5 3 7 17 25 18
Oxford Utd 15 4 5 6 17 18 17
Plymouth 16 4 5 7 17 28 17
Coventry 15 4 4 7 20 21 16
Hull 15 3 6 6 16 20 15
Preston 15 3 6 6 15 23 15
Luton 15 4 3 8 17 26 15 ---------------------------------
Cardiff 15 4 3 8 14 23 15
Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12
QPR 15 1 7 7 12 25 10
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
