Football: English Championship Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 10:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 16 9 5 2 28 12 32
Sunderland 16 9 5 2 26 12 32
----------------------------
Sheff Utd 16 10 4 2 21 9 32
Burnley 16 8 6 2 19 6 30
Middlesbrough 16 8 3 5 29 19 27
West Brom 16 6 8 2 18 11 26
-------------------------------
Watford 16 8 2 6 25 24 26
Millwall 16 6 6 4 19 14 24
Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22
Bristol City 16 5 7 4 20 20 22
Derby 16 5 5 6 20 20 20
Stoke 16 5 5 6 19 20 20
Norwich 16 4 7 5 25 24 19
Swansea 16 5 4 7 14 14 19
Sheff Wed 16 5 4 7 18 26 19
Luton 16 5 3 8 18 26 18
Coventry 16 4 5 7 22 23 17
Oxford 16 4 5 7 19 24 17
Plymouth 16 4 5 7 17 28 17
Preston 16 3 7 6 16 24 16
Cardiff 16 4 4 8 15 24 16
----------------------------
Hull 16 3 6 7 16 21 15
Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12
QPR 16 1 8 7 13 26 11
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for Grand Slam2 minutes ago
-
Salah wants Liverpool to pile on misery for Man City after sinking Saints2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results22 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results22 minutes ago
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam32 minutes ago
-
Leicester sack manager Steve Cooper32 minutes ago
-
IPL auction records tumble as Pant, Iyer break $3 mn mark32 minutes ago
-
EU urges immediate halt to Israel-Hezbollah war42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts exhibition dedicated to art of Islamic calligraphy42 minutes ago
-
Basel backs splashing the bucks to host Eurovision42 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table52 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago