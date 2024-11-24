Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Published November 24, 2024

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 16 9 5 2 28 12 32

Sunderland 16 9 5 2 26 12 32

----------------------------

Sheff Utd 16 10 4 2 21 9 32

Burnley 16 8 6 2 19 6 30

Middlesbrough 16 8 3 5 29 19 27

West Brom 16 6 8 2 18 11 26

-------------------------------

Watford 16 8 2 6 25 24 26

Millwall 16 6 6 4 19 14 24

Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22

Bristol City 16 5 7 4 20 20 22

Derby 16 5 5 6 20 20 20

Stoke 16 5 5 6 19 20 20

Norwich 16 4 7 5 25 24 19

Swansea 16 5 4 7 14 14 19

Sheff Wed 16 5 4 7 18 26 19

Luton 16 5 3 8 18 26 18

Coventry 16 4 5 7 22 23 17

Oxford 16 4 5 7 19 24 17

Plymouth 16 4 5 7 17 28 17

Preston 16 3 7 6 16 24 16

Cardiff 16 4 4 8 15 24 16

----------------------------

Hull 16 3 6 7 16 21 15

Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

QPR 16 1 8 7 13 26 11

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp

