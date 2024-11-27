Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sheff Utd 17 11 4 2 24 9 35

Burnley 17 9 6 2 21 6 33

---------------------------

Sunderland 17 9 6 2 26 12 33

Leeds 16 9 5 2 28 12 32

Watford 17 9 2 6 26 24 29

Middlesbrough 16 8 3 5 29 19 27

-------------------------------

West Brom 17 6 9 2 18 11 27

Millwall 16 6 6 4 19 14 24

Norwich 17 5 7 5 31 25 22

Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22

Bristol City 17 5 7 5 20 21 22

Sheff Wed 17 6 4 7 20 26 22

Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 20 21

Derby 16 5 5 6 20 20 20

Swansea 16 5 4 7 14 14 19

Luton 16 5 3 8 18 26 18

Coventry 17 4 5 8 22 25 17

Oxford 17 4 5 8 19 27 17

Preston 17 3 8 6 16 24 17

Plymouth 17 4 5 8 18 34 17

Cardiff 16 4 4 8 15 24 16

---------------------------

Hull 17 3 6 8 16 23 15

Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

QPR 16 1 8 7 13 26 11

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.