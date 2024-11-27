Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) English Championship table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sheff Utd 17 11 4 2 24 9 35

Burnley 17 9 6 2 21 6 33

---------------------------

Sunderland 17 9 6 2 26 12 33

Leeds 16 9 5 2 28 12 32

Watford 17 9 2 6 26 24 29

Middlesbrough 16 8 3 5 29 19 27

-------------------------------

West Brom 17 6 9 2 18 11 27

Millwall 16 6 6 4 19 14 24

Norwich 17 5 7 5 31 25 22

Blackburn 15 6 4 5 19 17 22

Bristol City 17 5 7 5 20 21 22

Sheff Wed 17 6 4 7 20 26 22

Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 20 21

Derby 16 5 5 6 20 20 20

Swansea 16 5 4 7 14 14 19

Luton 16 5 3 8 18 26 18

Coventry 17 4 5 8 22 25 17

Oxford 17 4 5 8 19 27 17

Preston 17 3 8 6 16 24 17

Plymouth 17 4 5 8 18 34 17

Cardiff 16 4 4 8 15 24 16

---------------------------

Hull 17 3 6 8 16 23 15

Portsmouth 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

QPR 16 1 8 7 13 26 11

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

Related Topics

Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds Top

Recent Stories

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

11 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

11 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

11 hours ago
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

11 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

11 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

11 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

11 hours ago
 ‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI w ..

‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..

12 hours ago
 Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed o ..

Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday

11 hours ago

More Stories From World