Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 10:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sheff Utd 18 12 4 2 25 9 38
Burnley 18 10 6 2 23 6 36
-------------------------
Leeds 18 10 5 3 31 13 35
Sunderland 18 9 6 3 26 13 33
Middlesbrough 18 9 3 6 32 21 30
Watford 18 9 3 6 26 24 30
-------------------------
West Brom 18 6 10 2 19 12 28
Blackburn 17 8 4 5 21 17 28
Norwich 18 6 7 5 35 27 25
Millwall 17 6 7 4 20 15 25
Bristol City 18 6 7 5 24 21 25
Sheff Wed 18 7 4 7 22 27 25
Swansea 18 6 5 7 18 17 23
Stoke 18 5 6 7 19 22 21
Derby 18 5 5 8 22 24 20
Coventry 18 4 6 8 24 27 18
Oxford 18 4 6 8 20 28 18
Preston 18 3 9 6 17 25 18
Luton 18 5 3 10 20 33 18
Cardiff 18 4 5 9 17 28 17
Plymouth 18 4 5 9 18 38 17
--------------------------
Hull 18 3 6 9 17 26 15
QPR 18 2 9 7 15 26 15
Portsmouth 16 2 7 7 18 30 13
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
afp
