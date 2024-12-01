Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sheff Utd 18 12 4 2 25 9 38

Burnley 18 10 6 2 23 6 36

-------------------------

Leeds 18 10 5 3 31 13 35

Sunderland 18 9 6 3 26 13 33

Middlesbrough 18 9 3 6 32 21 30

Watford 18 9 3 6 26 24 30

-------------------------

West Brom 18 6 10 2 19 12 28

Blackburn 17 8 4 5 21 17 28

Norwich 18 6 7 5 35 27 25

Millwall 17 6 7 4 20 15 25

Bristol City 18 6 7 5 24 21 25

Sheff Wed 18 7 4 7 22 27 25

Swansea 18 6 5 7 18 17 23

Stoke 18 5 6 7 19 22 21

Derby 18 5 5 8 22 24 20

Coventry 18 4 6 8 24 27 18

Oxford 18 4 6 8 20 28 18

Preston 18 3 9 6 17 25 18

Luton 18 5 3 10 20 33 18

Cardiff 18 4 5 9 17 28 17

Plymouth 18 4 5 9 18 38 17

--------------------------

Hull 18 3 6 9 17 26 15

QPR 18 2 9 7 15 26 15

Portsmouth 16 2 7 7 18 30 13

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

