Football: English Championship Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 19 11 5 3 33 13 38
Sheff Utd 18 12 4 2 25 9 38
-------------------------
Burnley 19 10 7 2 24 7 37
Sunderland 19 10 6 3 28 14 36
Middlesbrough 19 9 4 6 33 22 31
Blackburn 18 9 4 5 22 17 31
-------------------------
Watford 18 9 3 6 26 24 30
West Brom 18 6 10 2 19 12 28
Sheff Wed 19 7 5 7 23 28 26
Norwich 19 6 7 6 35 30 25
Millwall 18 6 7 5 20 16 25
Bristol City 19 6 7 6 24 24 25
Swansea 19 6 6 7 19 18 24
Coventry 19 5 6 8 25 27 21
Stoke 19 5 6 8 20 24 21
Derby 19 5 5 9 22 26 20
Preston 19 3 10 6 18 26 19
Luton 19 5 4 10 21 34 19
Oxford Utd 18 4 6 8 20 28 18
QPR 19 3 9 7 18 26 18
Cardiff 18 4 5 9 17 28 17
-------------------------
Plymouth 18 4 5 9 18 38 17
Portsmouth 17 3 7 7 21 30 16
Hull 19 3 6 10 17 27 15
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results21 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results21 minutes ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores51 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results51 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
International media delegation explores high quality development in Qianhai District, Shenzhen5 hours ago
-
Apartment block in The Hague collapses after explosion5 hours ago
-
Iran, Russia, Turkey meet in Doha to discuss Syria5 hours ago
-
Ghana votes in tight presidential election race5 hours ago