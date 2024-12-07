Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 19 11 5 3 33 13 38

Sheff Utd 18 12 4 2 25 9 38

-------------------------

Burnley 19 10 7 2 24 7 37

Sunderland 19 10 6 3 28 14 36

Middlesbrough 19 9 4 6 33 22 31

Blackburn 18 9 4 5 22 17 31

-------------------------

Watford 18 9 3 6 26 24 30

West Brom 18 6 10 2 19 12 28

Sheff Wed 19 7 5 7 23 28 26

Norwich 19 6 7 6 35 30 25

Millwall 18 6 7 5 20 16 25

Bristol City 19 6 7 6 24 24 25

Swansea 19 6 6 7 19 18 24

Coventry 19 5 6 8 25 27 21

Stoke 19 5 6 8 20 24 21

Derby 19 5 5 9 22 26 20

Preston 19 3 10 6 18 26 19

Luton 19 5 4 10 21 34 19

Oxford Utd 18 4 6 8 20 28 18

QPR 19 3 9 7 18 26 18

Cardiff 18 4 5 9 17 28 17

-------------------------

Plymouth 18 4 5 9 18 38 17

Portsmouth 17 3 7 7 21 30 16

Hull 19 3 6 10 17 27 15

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

Related Topics

Derby Sunderland Bristol Swansea Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Oxford Luton Portsmouth Stoke Cardiff Leeds Top

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

4 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

4 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

5 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

5 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

6 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

7 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

8 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From World