Football: English Championship table

English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 19 11 5 3 33 13 38

Sheff Utd 18 12 4 2 25 9 38

-------------------------

Burnley 19 10 7 2 24 7 37

Sunderland 19 10 6 3 28 14 36

Middlesbrough 19 9 4 6 33 22 31

Blackburn 18 9 4 5 22 17 31

-------------------------

Watford 18 9 3 6 26 24 30

West Brom 18 6 10 2 19 12 28

Sheff Wed 19 7 5 7 23 28 26

Norwich 19 6 7 6 35 30 25

Millwall 18 6 7 5 20 16 25

Bristol City 19 6 7 6 24 24 25

Swansea 19 6 6 7 19 18 24

Coventry 19 5 6 8 25 27 21

Stoke 19 5 6 8 20 24 21

Derby 19 5 5 9 22 26 20

Preston 19 3 10 6 18 26 19

Luton 19 5 4 10 21 34 19

Oxford Utd 18 4 6 8 20 28 18

QPR 19 3 9 7 18 26 18

Cardiff 18 4 5 9 17 28 17

-------------------------

Plymouth 18 4 5 9 18 38 17

Portsmouth 17 3 7 7 21 30 16

Hull 19 3 6 10 17 27 15

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.