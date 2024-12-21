Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Sheff Utd 22 15 5 2 32 11 48
Leeds 22 13 6 3 41 15 45
----------------------------------------------
Burnley 22 12 8 2 28 9 44
Sunderland 22 12 7 3 34 18 43
Blackburn 21 11 4 6 25 18 37
Middlesbrough 22 10 5 7 38 28 35
----------------------------------------------
Watford 21 10 4 7 30 28 34
West Brom 21 7 11 3 24 16 32
Sheff Wed 22 9 5 8 28 30 32
Millwall 21 7 7 7 21 18 28
Bristol City 21 6 9 6 26 26 27
Swansea 22 7 6 9 24 24 27
Norwich 22 6 8 8 37 34 26
QPR 22 5 10 7 23 28 25
Luton 22 7 4 11 25 38 25
Derby 22 6 6 10 27 28 24
Coventry 22 6 6 10 28 34 24
Preston 22 4 11 7 22 29 23
Stoke 22 5 7 10 23 30 22
Portsmouth 20 4 8 8 25 35 20
Hull 22 4 7 11 21 31 19
----------------------------------------------
Cardiff 21 4 6 11 19 34 18
Oxford Utd 21 4 6 11 21 37 18
Plymouth 21 4 6 11 22 45 18
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
Recent Stories
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table5 minutes ago
-
US government shutdown averted as Trump sets stage for his presidency55 minutes ago
-
Freed activist Paul Watson vows to 'end whaling worldwide'1 hour ago
-
US lifts $10 million bounty on new Syrian leader after talks in Damascus1 hour ago
-
Villa heap pain on slumping Man City as Forest soar1 hour ago
-
Biden signs funding bill to avert government shutdown1 hour ago
-
Serbia President says will never give up under pressure from spreading protests2 hours ago
-
US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown2 hours ago
-
Villa beat Man City to deepen Guardiola's pain2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League result3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community3 hours ago