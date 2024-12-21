Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Sheff Utd 22 15 5 2 32 11 48

Leeds 22 13 6 3 41 15 45

----------------------------------------------

Burnley 22 12 8 2 28 9 44

Sunderland 22 12 7 3 34 18 43

Blackburn 21 11 4 6 25 18 37

Middlesbrough 22 10 5 7 38 28 35

----------------------------------------------

Watford 21 10 4 7 30 28 34

West Brom 21 7 11 3 24 16 32

Sheff Wed 22 9 5 8 28 30 32

Millwall 21 7 7 7 21 18 28

Bristol City 21 6 9 6 26 26 27

Swansea 22 7 6 9 24 24 27

Norwich 22 6 8 8 37 34 26

QPR 22 5 10 7 23 28 25

Luton 22 7 4 11 25 38 25

Derby 22 6 6 10 27 28 24

Coventry 22 6 6 10 28 34 24

Preston 22 4 11 7 22 29 23

Stoke 22 5 7 10 23 30 22

Portsmouth 20 4 8 8 25 35 20

Hull 22 4 7 11 21 31 19

----------------------------------------------

Cardiff 21 4 6 11 19 34 18

Oxford Utd 21 4 6 11 21 37 18

Plymouth 21 4 6 11 22 45 18

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.