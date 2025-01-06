Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Published January 06, 2025

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 26 15 8 3 48 19 53

Burnley 26 14 10 2 31 9 52

------------------------------------

Sheff Utd 26 16 6 4 36 17 52

Sunderland 26 14 8 4 39 22 50

Middlesbrough 26 11 8 7 43 32 41

West Brom 26 9 13 4 32 21 40

------------------------------------

Blackburn 25 11 6 8 28 23 39

Bristol City 26 9 10 7 33 30 37

Watford 25 11 4 10 35 36 37

Sheff Wed 26 10 7 9 38 40 37

Norwich 26 9 9 8 43 37 36

Swansea 26 9 7 10 30 30 34

Millwall 25 7 9 9 24 23 30

Preston 26 6 12 8 28 34 30

Coventry 26 7 8 11 34 37 29

QPR 25 6 11 8 27 33 29

Oxford 25 7 7 11 28 40 28

Derby 26 7 6 13 31 35 27

Stoke 26 6 9 11 24 32 27

Luton 25 7 4 14 26 42 25

Portsmouth 24 5 8 11 30 41 23

------------------------------------

Hull 26 5 8 13 25 36 23

Cardiff 25 5 8 12 25 40 23

Plymouth 25 4 8 13 24 53 20

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

