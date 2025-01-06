Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 26 15 8 3 48 19 53
Burnley 26 14 10 2 31 9 52
------------------------------------
Sheff Utd 26 16 6 4 36 17 52
Sunderland 26 14 8 4 39 22 50
Middlesbrough 26 11 8 7 43 32 41
West Brom 26 9 13 4 32 21 40
------------------------------------
Blackburn 25 11 6 8 28 23 39
Bristol City 26 9 10 7 33 30 37
Watford 25 11 4 10 35 36 37
Sheff Wed 26 10 7 9 38 40 37
Norwich 26 9 9 8 43 37 36
Swansea 26 9 7 10 30 30 34
Millwall 25 7 9 9 24 23 30
Preston 26 6 12 8 28 34 30
Coventry 26 7 8 11 34 37 29
QPR 25 6 11 8 27 33 29
Oxford 25 7 7 11 28 40 28
Derby 26 7 6 13 31 35 27
Stoke 26 6 9 11 24 32 27
Luton 25 7 4 14 26 42 25
Portsmouth 24 5 8 11 30 41 23
------------------------------------
Hull 26 5 8 13 25 36 23
Cardiff 25 5 8 12 25 40 23
Plymouth 25 4 8 13 24 53 20
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
