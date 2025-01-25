Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 28 17 8 3 53 19 59

Sheff Utd 29 18 6 5 40 21 58

----------------------------------------

Burnley 28 15 11 2 36 9 56

Sunderland 29 15 10 4 42 24 55

West Brom 29 10 14 5 38 25 44

Middlesbrough 29 12 8 9 47 36 44

----------------------------------------

Blackburn 29 12 6 11 32 28 42

Bristol City 29 10 11 8 37 34 41

Watford 29 12 5 12 40 41 41

Sheff Wed 29 11 8 10 42 45 41

Norwich 29 10 9 10 48 42 39

Coventry 29 10 8 11 39 38 38

QPR 29 9 11 9 32 37 38

Preston 29 8 13 8 32 36 37

Oxford Utd 29 9 9 11 33 43 36

Millwall 28 8 10 10 27 26 34

Swansea 29 9 7 13 32 40 34

Cardiff 29 7 10 12 33 44 31

Hull 29 7 8 14 30 38 29

Stoke 29 6 11 12 26 36 29

Portsmouth 28 7 8 13 36 51 29

----------------------------------------

Derby 29 7 6 16 32 40 27

Luton 29 7 5 17 29 48 26

Plymouth 29 4 10 15 27 62 22

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp

Recent Stories

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

46 minutes ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

2 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

2 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

2 hours ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

3 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

4 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

4 hours ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

4 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

4 hours ago

More Stories From World