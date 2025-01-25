Football: English Championship Table
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 28 17 8 3 53 19 59
Sheff Utd 29 18 6 5 40 21 58
----------------------------------------
Burnley 28 15 11 2 36 9 56
Sunderland 29 15 10 4 42 24 55
West Brom 29 10 14 5 38 25 44
Middlesbrough 29 12 8 9 47 36 44
----------------------------------------
Blackburn 29 12 6 11 32 28 42
Bristol City 29 10 11 8 37 34 41
Watford 29 12 5 12 40 41 41
Sheff Wed 29 11 8 10 42 45 41
Norwich 29 10 9 10 48 42 39
Coventry 29 10 8 11 39 38 38
QPR 29 9 11 9 32 37 38
Preston 29 8 13 8 32 36 37
Oxford Utd 29 9 9 11 33 43 36
Millwall 28 8 10 10 27 26 34
Swansea 29 9 7 13 32 40 34
Cardiff 29 7 10 12 33 44 31
Hull 29 7 8 14 30 38 29
Stoke 29 6 11 12 26 36 29
Portsmouth 28 7 8 13 36 51 29
----------------------------------------
Derby 29 7 6 16 32 40 27
Luton 29 7 5 17 29 48 26
Plymouth 29 4 10 15 27 62 22
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
