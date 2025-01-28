Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 08:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) English Championship table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 29 17 9 3 53 19 60

Sheff Utd 29 18 6 5 40 21 58

----------------------------------------

Burnley 29 15 12 2 36 9 57

Sunderland 29 15 10 4 42 24 55

West Brom 29 10 14 5 38 25 44

Middlesbrough 29 12 8 9 47 36 44

----------------------------------------

Blackburn 29 12 6 11 32 28 42

Bristol City 29 10 11 8 37 34 41

Watford 29 12 5 12 40 41 41

Sheff Wed 29 11 8 10 42 45 41

Norwich 29 10 9 10 48 42 39

Coventry 29 10 8 11 39 38 38

QPR 29 9 11 9 32 37 38

Preston 29 8 13 8 32 36 37

Oxford Utd 29 9 9 11 33 43 36

Millwall 28 8 10 10 27 26 34

Swansea 29 9 7 13 32 40 34

Cardiff 29 7 10 12 33 44 31

Hull 29 7 8 14 30 38 29

Stoke 29 6 11 12 26 36 29

Portsmouth 28 7 8 13 36 51 29

----------------------------------------

Derby 29 7 6 16 32 40 27

Luton 29 7 5 17 29 48 26

Plymouth 29 4 10 15 27 62 22

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp

