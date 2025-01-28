Football: English Championship Table
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 09:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) English Championship table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leeds 29 17 9 3 53 19 60
Sheff Utd 29 18 6 5 40 21 58
----------------------------------------
Burnley 29 15 12 2 36 9 57
Sunderland 29 15 10 4 42 24 55
West Brom 29 10 14 5 38 25 44
Middlesbrough 29 12 8 9 47 36 44
----------------------------------------
Blackburn 29 12 6 11 32 28 42
Bristol City 29 10 11 8 37 34 41
Watford 29 12 5 12 40 41 41
Sheff Wed 29 11 8 10 42 45 41
Norwich 29 10 9 10 48 42 39
Coventry 29 10 8 11 39 38 38
QPR 29 9 11 9 32 37 38
Preston 29 8 13 8 32 36 37
Oxford Utd 29 9 9 11 33 43 36
Millwall 28 8 10 10 27 26 34
Swansea 29 9 7 13 32 40 34
Cardiff 29 7 10 12 33 44 31
Hull 29 7 8 14 30 38 29
Stoke 29 6 11 12 26 36 29
Portsmouth 28 7 8 13 36 51 29
----------------------------------------
Derby 29 7 6 16 32 40 27
Luton 29 7 5 17 29 48 26
Plymouth 29 4 10 15 27 62 22
Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.
Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at MBRSG
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship table7 minutes ago
-
Charge' d'Affaires Faraz Zaidi highlights Pakistan's efforts at UNODC report launch57 minutes ago
-
Lookman out of Atalanta's Champions League clash at Barcelona with knee injury2 hours ago
-
Qatar reiterates support for two-state solution after Trump calls for moving Gazans2 hours ago
-
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island2 hours ago
-
Eliasch promises climate for change if elected IOC president2 hours ago
-
Police arrest two after protest at Sigourney Weaver London play2 hours ago
-
France savours competitive cooking win as restoring lost prestige2 hours ago
-
Boeing reports 2024 loss of $11.8 bn after strike, safety issues2 hours ago
-
66-million-year-old fossilized vomit discovered in Denmark3 hours ago
-
China's production of cattle, sheep, poultry remains stable in 20243 hours ago
-
China sees robust increase in electric vehicle charging facilities3 hours ago