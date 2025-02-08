Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leeds 31 19 9 3 62 19 66

Sheff Utd 31 20 6 5 43 22 64

----------------------------------------------

Burnley 31 16 13 2 37 9 61

Sunderland 31 16 11 4 47 28 59

West Brom 31 11 14 6 41 28 47

Blackburn 31 13 6 12 35 31 45

----------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 30 12 8 10 49 39 44

Norwich 31 11 10 10 50 43 43

Bristol City 30 10 12 8 38 35 42

Watford 31 12 6 13 42 44 42

Sheff Wed 31 11 9 11 44 48 42

Coventry 31 11 8 12 41 40 41

QPR 31 10 11 10 35 40 41

Millwall 30 10 10 10 30 27 40

Preston 30 8 13 9 33 38 37

Oxford Utd 31 9 10 12 34 45 37

Swansea 30 9 7 14 32 42 34

Stoke 30 7 11 12 28 37 32

Cardiff 30 7 10 13 33 51 31

Portsmouth 31 7 9 15 37 54 30

Hull 30 7 8 15 31 40 29

----------------------------------------------

Derby 31 7 7 17 33 42 28

Luton 30 7 6 17 30 49 27

Plymouth 30 5 10 15 29 63 25

Notes: Top two promoted to Premier League; third to sixth in playoffs; bottom three relegated.

Sheff Utd deducted two points after defaulting on payments due to other clubs during the 2022/23 season.

afp

